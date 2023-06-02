NLC Jeeva Contract Labourers Union serves strike notice on NLCIL

June 02, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Contract workers owing allegiance to NLC Jeeva Contract Labourers Union have served a strike notice on the management of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in support of their charter of demands including the regularisation of contract workmen.

M. Sekar, special secretary of NLC Jeeva Contract Labourers Union said the union had served a strike notice to the management on June 1 night to mark their protest against the lack of any response to their demands and failure to invite them for talks.

The union has given an ultimatum that if NLCIL fails to fulfil these demands they would be constrained to announce a strike after 15 days. The union demanded the NLCIL management regularise the services of all contract workmen and to provide a minimum wage of ₹50,000 per month until they are regularised.

The Supreme Court had directed the NLCIL management to initiate the process of regularisation of contract workers. But the management was adopting delaying tactics in this regard, he said. The union also demanded equal pay for equal work among other demands.

