NLC India wins Machhakata coal block

The Union Coal Ministry has issued the vesting order for Machhakata coal block in Angul district in Odisha to Neyveli Lignite Corporation India (NLCIL) under the commercial coal block auction.

According to an official, this is the second commercial coal mine block won by NLC India after North Dhadu Coal Block (Western Part) and the company is committed to its capacity addition in line with its vision of achieving more than 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 from the present 50 MTPA.

The coal mine has reserves of 1.4 billion tonnes with an average grade of G10-G11, and a capacity of 30 MTPA and is set to be one of the largest mines in the country. NLCIL has planned to commence mining ahead of the schedule.

