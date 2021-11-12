NLC India posts 37% growth for half-year

CUDDALORE

12 November 2021 23:24 IST

NLC India Ltd., a Navaratna company under the Coal Ministry, has posted a 37% growth in its consolidated net profit for the half-year ended September 2021.

The PSU had posted a net profit of ₹555 crore (half-year ended) as against ₹405 crore in the corresponding period last year.

According to a press release, the standalone and consolidated power generation during the half year ended September 30, 2021, was 13,043 million units (MU) and 15,619 MU as against 9,490 MU and 12,100 MU respectively in the corresponding period last year.

The total income of the PSU increased by 17% to touch ₹6,536 crore for the half-year ended September 2021. The renewable energy capacity of NLCIL increased by 10% during the half-year to 1,177 Million Units as against 1,075 MU in the corresponding period a year ago.