NLC India Ltd signs power purchase agreement with Kerala Electricity Board

The PSU will supply the Kerala State Electricity Board with 400 MW of power from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
October 20, 2022 12:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NLC India Ltd., a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) for the supply of 400 MW of power from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity (3x800MW) at Talabira in Odisha.

According to a press release, the PPA was signed by Shaji John, Director (Power) of NLCIL, and Siji Jose, Director (Generation - Electrical), KSEBL in the presence of the Kerala Minister for Electricity, K. Krishnankutty, Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL, and Rajan N. Khobragade, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of KSEBL at the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) and the Electricity Department, Government of Puducherry had earlier signed PPAs with NLCIL for supply of 1,500 MW and 100 MW of power respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
power (infrastructure)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app