NLC India Ltd signs power purchase agreement with Kerala Electricity Board

The Hindu Bureau October 20, 2022 12:23 IST

The PSU will supply the Kerala State Electricity Board with 400 MW of power from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha

The PSU will supply the Kerala State Electricity Board with 400 MW of power from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha

NLC India Ltd., a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) for the supply of 400 MW of power from the upcoming NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity (3x800MW) at Talabira in Odisha. According to a press release, the PPA was signed by Shaji John, Director (Power) of NLCIL, and Siji Jose, Director (Generation - Electrical), KSEBL in the presence of the Kerala Minister for Electricity, K. Krishnankutty, Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL, and Rajan N. Khobragade, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of KSEBL at the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) and the Electricity Department, Government of Puducherry had earlier signed PPAs with NLCIL for supply of 1,500 MW and 100 MW of power respectively.



Our code of editorial values