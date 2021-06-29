NLC India Ltd. posts 51.94 % growth

CUDDALORE

29 June 2021 12:33 IST

NLC India Ltd., a Navaratna company under the Coal Ministry, has posted a 51.94 % growth in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 to ₹756.83 crores.

According to a press release, the total income of the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) increased by 1.77 % to touch ₹11,798.42 crores. However, the Profit After Tax for the year declined by 7.4 % to ₹1,345.44 crores as against ₹1,452.98 crores.

NLCIL’s total installed capacity breached the 6,000 MW mark touching 6061.06 MW while mining capacity increased by 65 % to 50.6 Million Tonnes Per Annum. The renewable energy capacity of NLCIL increased by 38 % during the year.

NLCIL also posted 6.13 % increase in the Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation and Amortisation (EBIDTA) for the quarter ended March 2021.

The EBIDTA of the PSU was ₹5,151.18 crore as against ₹4,853.64 crores.