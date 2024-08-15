NLC India Ltd plans to set up pilot-scale project in Neyveli to produce green hydrogen: CMD

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) is preparing to establish a pilot-scale project in Neyveli for producing green hydrogen in line with the country’s Green Hydrogen Mission, which involves utilising 4 MW of solar energy to power the electrolyser, showcasing NLCIL’s commitment to eco-friendly energy solutions, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL said on Thursday.

In his address at the 78th Independence Day event at NLCIL Bharathi stadium, Mr. Motupalli expressed confidence of achieving ambitious capacity addition targets of 20 GW in power generation and attainment of 100 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) in mining capacity by 2030.

The CMD, who also garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises, lauded the major achievements of NLCIL in Profit After Tax at ₹566.69 crore with a growth of 37.02% compared to previous year.

He also outlined the long-term plans of NLCIL, including generating power through coal-based power plants in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha, renewable energy projects at Rajasthan (810 MW) and Khavada, Gujarat (600 MW).

Mr. Motupalli also announced that the establishment of the Thermal Power Station-II expansion plant in Neyveli was also in the pipeline. The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) for forming a joint venture to set up a 500 MW lignite based power plant and 2000 MW solar power plant.

Further, NLCIL got the coal block allotment of Machhakata coal mine through the Commercial Coal block e-auction. The coal block has a total reserve of 1377 Million Tonnes with a peak rated production capacity of 30 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). NLCIL will also provide free bus facility to all school children from Neyveli arch gate and Mandarakuppam to their respective schools, he said.

Along with the CMD, NLCIL Functional Directors and Central Vigilance Officer presented long service awards, loyal service awards and special awards to the employees and students. The senior most worker of NLCIL, S. Chandrika along with spouse R. Sanjeevi were honoured on the occasion. Tricycles were presented to differently abled persons. A cultural programme presented by Neyveli school children was also part of the celebrations.

