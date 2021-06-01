NLC India Ltd. donates 10 ambulances to Cuddalore

The ambulances were procured by NLCIL at a cost of ₹59 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiaitve, and have basic life support systems and oxygen delivery systems

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has donated 10 ambulances to the Cuddalore district administration to transport COVID-19 patients to the hospitals.

The ambulances, procured by NLCIL at a cost of ₹59 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, were flagged off by Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar at Neyveli on Monday.

An NLCIL official said the ambulances were donated to strengthen the hands of the district administration to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. The ambulances are equipped with Basic Life Support Systems and oxygen delivery system.

The Navaratna undertaking has augmented bed capacity in its hospital and other places in the township from 150 to 577 (277 in the hospital itself) while additional 300 beds have been arranged in three COVID-19 Care Centres in the township.

As many as 52 oxygen concentrators have been procured and are in use in various project sites while the remaining are being procured on a fast track, the official said.

NLCIL Functional Directors R. Vikraman, N.N.M. Rao, Prabhakar Chowki, Shaji John, Jaikumar Srinivasan and Executive Director (HR) N. Sadish Babu were present.