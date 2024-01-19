NLC India Ltd bags SCOPE Eminence Award for digital transformation

January 19, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has bagged the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) Eminence award in the category of Digital Transformation. The award instituted is by SCOPE, an apex body of public sector enterprises.

According to an NLCIL press release, the company’s achievement in the Digital Transformation category was highlighted during the function held in New Delhi on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The award was presented to NLCIL by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in acknowledgement of the company’s outstanding efforts in embracing and implementing digital transformation initiatives.

K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects) and D. Solomon Luther King, Chief General Manager of NLCIL received the award from the vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press release said the SCOPE Eminence award acknowledges the exemplary performance of public sector enterprises and individuals contributing significantly to organisational growth and the national economy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.