GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NLC India Ltd bags SCOPE Eminence Award for digital transformation

The award was presented to NLCIL by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in acknowledgement of the company’s outstanding efforts in embracing and implementing digital transformation initiatives, a press release said

January 19, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has bagged the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) Eminence award in the category of Digital Transformation. The award instituted is by SCOPE, an apex body of public sector enterprises.

According to an NLCIL press release, the company’s achievement in the Digital Transformation category was highlighted during the function held in New Delhi on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The award was presented to NLCIL by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in acknowledgement of the company’s outstanding efforts in embracing and implementing digital transformation initiatives.

K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects) and D. Solomon Luther King, Chief General Manager of NLCIL received the award from the vice president.

The press release said the SCOPE Eminence award acknowledges the exemplary performance of public sector enterprises and individuals contributing significantly to organisational growth and the national economy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.