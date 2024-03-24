NLC India Ltd bags GEEF Global Environment Award 2024

March 24, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has bagged the GEEF Global Environment Award 2024 in the mining category during the Global Clean Energy Summit - 2024 held in New Delhi recently.

According to an NLCIL press note, the summit centred around discussions on facilitating India’s transition to clean energy, emphasising affordability, sustainability, and energy Independence.

NLCIL won the award for its efforts in sustainable development initiatives such as the concurrent mine reclamation, extensive greenbelt development, implementation of air pollution control measures to maintain ambient air quality in and around Neyveli, better water quality management system, and also for its social welfare measures like providing clean water for domestic and irrigation purposes etc.

