NLC India Ltd. aims to boost renewable energy capacity to 10 GW by 2030

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Coal has planned to quadruple its existing renewable energy capacity of 1.4 GW, targeting 10 GW by 2030.

According to a press release, the company marks its 10th anniversary of foray into renewable energy with the commissioning of the first 10 MW solar photo voltaic power plant in Neyveli in 2015. Major projects in the renewable energy sector are in the pipeline in Neyveli in Tamil Nadu, Barsingsar in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Assam.

In response to the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a sustained shift to renewable energy, the company showcased its commitment by becoming the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to generate 1 GW of renewable energy, the official said.

NLCIL has ventured into renewable energy with 1380 MW of solar power plants and 51 MW of wind power plants. In the process, NLCIL has generated 1234 crore units of Green energy offsetting 1 crore tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The company’s corporate plan envisages 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Apart from renewable energy, NLCIL has also ventured into Energy Storage Systems (ESS), green hydrogen, pumped storage hydro projects, lignite to methanol, mine overburden to sand and critical mineral exploration for sustainability.

