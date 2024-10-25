NLC India Limited signs agreement for power capacity addition

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has signed an agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) to form two joint ventures for power capacity addition.

According to a press release, the first joint venture, which is between NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL) and RRVUNL, will be aimed at establishing renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.

The second joint venture, which is between NLCIL and RRVUNL, will work towards the establishment of a lignite-based Thermal Power Station.

The joint ventures were signed by Prasanna Kumar Acharya, Director (Finance), NLCIL, and Devendra Shringi, Chairman and Managing Director, RRVUNL.

Alok Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), Government of Rajasthan, and Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director, NLCIL, were present.

In both the joint ventures, NLCIL will hold a 74% equity stake. RRVUNL will hold a 26% equity stake.

