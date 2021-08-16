NLC India Limited posts decline in net profit

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, posted a decline in net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

The PSU had posted a net profit of ₹267.22 crore as against ₹292.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to a press release, the total income of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is ₹2,504.45 crore as against ₹2,386.86 crore in the corresponding year-ago period, registering a growth of 4.93 %.

During the quarter, the company generated 6,638.63 Million Units (MU) as against 5,698.60 MU in the previous year.

Renewable energy power generation during the period touched 572.53 MU as against 530.69 MU in the corresponding year-ago period, registering a growth of 7.88 %.

Lignite sales during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 touched 10.17 Lakh Tonnes (LT) as against 4.46 LT in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 128 %.