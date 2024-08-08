ADVERTISEMENT

NLC India Limited posts 37.02% increase in net profit

Published - August 08, 2024 09:30 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLCIL’s gross power generation increased to 6,133.67 million units, an increase of 13.48 % as against 5,405.17 million units over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), NLC India Limited (NLCIL), has posted a 37.02% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter, ended June 30.

According to a press release, NLCIL earned a profit of ₹566.69 crore as of June 30, 2024 as against the ₹413.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The CPSE listed, as among its performance highlights, increase in lignite and coal production; approval of the Union government for implementation of Pachwara South coal block project at Jharkhand by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), a subsidiary of NLCIL, at an estimated cost of ₹2,242.90 crore; successful completion of biomass co-firing at Barsingar Lignite based Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CBFC) thermal power station and emerged as a successful bidder for Machhakata (Revised) coal block in Odisha.

Lignite production registered a growth of 22.17% to 61.67 lakh tonnes, when compared to 50.48 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. Coal production also rose by 35.27 % to 28.46 lakh tonnes as against 21.04 lakh tonnes over the corresponding period of the previous year.

