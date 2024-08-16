NLC India Limited plans three-fold increase in power generation by 2030

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has revalidated its Corporate Plan 2030 and Vision 2047 and has planned a three-fold increase in its total power generation capacity by 2030, to address the requirements of energy security and sustainability.

NLCIL intends to achieve renewable energy (RE) portfolio mix of 50% of the total planned capacity, i.e. from the present RE capacity of 1.43 GW to 10.11 GW by 2030.

According to an official release, the above plan entails an investment of ₹50,000 crore in renewable portfolio, which will support India’s RE target and contribute to the broader aim of achieving ‘Net Zero’ emissions by 2070. This enhanced target is in line with the Union Government’s ‘Panchamrit’ initiative.

“NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NLCIL, established with special focus on RE generation, will lead the company’s intended renewable energy portfolio. At present, 2GW of renewable energy assets are under implementation, and NIGEL has planned to expand the capacity by participating in competitive bidding and exploring emerging opportunities in the green energy sector,” NLCIL said.

This expansion will reduce the country’s dependence on conventional energy sources, diversify energy generation, and lower coal import. With a much-changed energy landscape beyond 2030, there will be no new thermal power capacity addition. Instead, innovation in reducing the emissions from the existing thermal power plants will be the guiding policy, NLCIL said.

