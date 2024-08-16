ADVERTISEMENT

NLC India Limited plans three-fold increase in power generation by 2030

Published - August 16, 2024 08:47 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLCIL intends to achieve renewable energy portfolio mix of 50% of the total planned capacity — from the present capacity of 1.43 GW to 10.11 GW by 2030

The Hindu Bureau

NLCIL has revalidated its Corporate Plan 2030 and Vision 2047 to address the requirements of energy security and sustainability. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has revalidated its Corporate Plan 2030 and Vision 2047 and has planned a three-fold increase in its total power generation capacity by 2030, to address the requirements of energy security and sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLCIL intends to achieve renewable energy (RE) portfolio mix of 50% of the total planned capacity, i.e. from the present RE capacity of 1.43 GW to 10.11 GW by 2030.

According to an official release, the above plan entails an investment of ₹50,000 crore in renewable portfolio, which will support India’s RE target and contribute to the broader aim of achieving ‘Net Zero’ emissions by 2070. This enhanced target is in line with the Union Government’s ‘Panchamrit’ initiative.

“NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NLCIL, established with special focus on RE generation, will lead the company’s intended renewable energy portfolio. At present, 2GW of renewable energy assets are under implementation, and NIGEL has planned to expand the capacity by participating in competitive bidding and exploring emerging opportunities in the green energy sector,” NLCIL said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This expansion will reduce the country’s dependence on conventional energy sources, diversify energy generation, and lower coal import. With a much-changed energy landscape beyond 2030, there will be no new thermal power capacity addition. Instead, innovation in reducing the emissions from the existing thermal power plants will be the guiding policy, NLCIL said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US