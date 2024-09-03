NLC India Limited bags Top Rankers Excellence Award

NLC India Limited has bagged the Top Rankers Excellence Award for Best CSR Practices at the 24th National Management Summit held in New Delhi recently.

According to a press note, the award stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of NLC India Limited towards creating a positive social impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Over the years, it has consistently undertaken initiatives that have had a transformative impact on the communities it serves, aligning with its mission to drive a meaningful and long-lasting social change.

The award was presented to NLC India Limited’s Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli by Ashwani Lohani, former Chairman of the Railway Board. V.S.K. Sood, president, Top Rankers’ Management Club, was present.