GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NLC India Limited bags Top Rankers Excellence Award

Published - September 03, 2024 11:00 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

NLC India Limited has bagged the Top Rankers Excellence Award for Best CSR Practices at the 24th National Management Summit held in New Delhi recently.

According to a press note, the award stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of NLC India Limited towards creating a positive social impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Over the years, it has consistently undertaken initiatives that have had a transformative impact on the communities it serves, aligning with its mission to drive a meaningful and long-lasting social change.

The award was presented to NLC India Limited’s Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli by Ashwani Lohani, former Chairman of the Railway Board. V.S.K. Sood, president, Top Rankers’ Management Club, was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.