NLC India inks MoU with National Institute of Wind Energy for onshore, offshore wind power projects

K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning & Projects) of NLC India Limited and K. Balaraman, Director General of National Institute of Wind Energy with the MoU signed on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NLC India Ltd., a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), an autonomous Research and Development institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), for strategic collaboration in developing onshore and offshore wind power projects in the country.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed by K. Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects), NLCIL, and K. Balaraman, Director General of NIWE, in the presence of officials of NLCIL and NIWE in Chennai on Wednesday.

NLCIL has taken the initiative to contribute towards national green energy targets and energy transition goals. The MoU is aimed at synergising the technical expertise of NIWE and the project development capabilities of NLCIL. The MoU also envisages reaping the benefits of repowering operating wind turbines and better operation and maintenance practices in upcoming, as well as operating wind power projects.

In addition, NIWE will offer competency-based training for NLCIL in the recent developments in the renewable energy sector.