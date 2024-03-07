NLC India Green Energy inks agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to supply 600 MW of power

March 07, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), has signed a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the supply of 600 MW of power from the Khavda Solar Park in Bhuj district in Gujarat.

The PPA was signed by senior officials of GUVNL and NIGEL in the presence of NIGEL Chairman Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

According to a press release, NLCIL had won the solar project in Gujarat through competitive bidding. The project is expected to be commissioned in June 2025. NLCIL said the plant would generate 1,577.88 Million Units (MU) of electricity every year with a cumulative electricity generation of 39.447 Billion Units (BU) in its lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the power generated from the project would be procured by GUVNL at a tariff of ₹2.705/kWhr. The project is expected to offset approximately 35.5 Million Metric Tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during its lifetime. The proposed 600 MW solar power project in Khavda Solar park will be the single largest solar project developed by NLCIL as on date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.