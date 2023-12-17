ADVERTISEMENT

NLC gets coal block at Latehar district in Jharkhand

December 17, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Coal Ministry has allocated a coal block in Latehar district of Jharkhand to NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL).

According to an official, the NLCIL had emerged as the successful bidder for North Dhadu (western part) Coal block, in Latehar district of Jharkhand under the commercial coal block e-auction held in August.

The vesting order was issued by the Coal Secretary, Government of India to NLCIL in a function held at Shastri Bhavan, New Delhi on December 14.

The coal mine at Dhadu has reserves of 434.65 million tonnes and its peak rated capacity is three million tonnes per annum.

