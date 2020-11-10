Tamil Nadu

NLC commercial manager jumps to death

A manager of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) on Monday ended his life at the regional office in Kilpauk. According to police, the name of the victim has been identified as M.S. Ragu, 58, a resident of Chetpet who was working as a commercial manager in the first floor and had been critically ill for a couple of months. At around noon, he climbed the fifth floor and jumped from there. His staff were shocked and informed the police.

On receiving information, Kilpauk police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. His body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Those in need of counselling can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 12:21:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/nlc-commercial-manager-jumps-to-death/article33061602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY