NLC commercial manager jumps to death

A manager of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) on Monday ended his life at the regional office in Kilpauk. According to police, the name of the victim has been identified as M.S. Ragu, 58, a resident of Chetpet who was working as a commercial manager in the first floor and had been critically ill for a couple of months. At around noon, he climbed the fifth floor and jumped from there. His staff were shocked and informed the police.

On receiving information, Kilpauk police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. His body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Those in need of counselling can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.