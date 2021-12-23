NIV accreditation soon for T.N.’s testing facility for Omicron

Samples tested now in Chennai are sent to NIV, Pune, for re-testing

The Pune-based National Institute for Virology (NIV) will give its accreditation to the testing facility for Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu soon, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said here on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons after flagging off a COVID-19 awareness rally at the Old Bus Terminus, he said the accreditation process for the existing testing facility for Omicron variant at the DMS (Directorate of Medical Services) complex in Chennai, was in the final stages of approval by the NIV.

“Currently, the samples of Omicron variants that are tested at the DMS facility are sent to NIV for re-testing. Accreditation helps to acknowledge results of tested samples at the DMS facility by NIV. The facility will be a branch of NIV for testing samples for the Omicron variant,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

“There is no need to panic about Omicron. However, complete vaccination is the need of the hour,” he said. Christmas and New Year celebrations were allowed based on the guidelines issued by the Union government. However, COVID-19 safety norms would be followed strictly, he added.

He was accompanied by P. Kumaraval Pandian, Vellore Collector, T. Manivannan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Vellore City Corporation, and P.G. Banumathi, Deputy Director for Health Services (Vellore).