30 Sri Lankans are participating in the online session that began on Monday

After 18 months, the National Institute of Technical Teacher Training and Research (NITTTR) has launched a training session for teachers abroad under the ITEC programme.

The first programme began on Monday in the online mode for teachers in Sri Lanka. The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme is funded by the Ministry of External Affairs. It had been deferred owing to the pandemic.

On Monday, the programme on designing and evaluating curriculum and developing instructional material for administrators and curriculum developers was launched from Chennai and teachers in Sri Lanka participated remotely.

G. Kulanthaivel, head of the Centre for International Affairs and ITEC Coordinator, said 30 teachers from the island nation were participating. “We teach from technical and arts and science programmes. We teach them how Information and Communication Technology is used. This time, we have a mixed group of teachers,” he said. As many as 108 countries participated in the programmes that were held regularly, he said.

NITTTR director Usha Natesan spoke on the goal of curriculum in developing world and the importance of training teachers.

The Deputy Commissioner of the High Commission of India and his counterpart in Sri Lanka participated in the inaugural event.

Sri Lanka’s National Institute of Education officials had selected teachers for training.