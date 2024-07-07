ADVERTISEMENT

NITTTR announces admission process for PG and Ph.D programmes

Published - July 07, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The institute was recently declared a deemed-to-be university

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technical Teacher Training and Research (NITTTR), which was recently declared a deemed-to-be university, has issued a notification for the admission process to postgraduate (PG) and doctoral (Ph.D) degrees. It will offer regular and part-time PG courses besides executive doctoral research, online and hybrid training, and immersion programmes. 

The PG courses are structured towards competency and charged based on the number of credits with the option of multiple entry and exit in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP), said Usha Natesan, NITTTR Director. “The unique features of the institute’s academic programme are fractal mode, modular structure, interdisciplinary approach, flexibility in learning, industry-relevant curriculum, continuous assessment, enhanced learning resources, state-of-the-art infrastructure, personalised learning paths, collaborative projects, research opportunities, and industrial and global exposure,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US