NITTTR announces admission process for PG and Ph.D programmes

The National Institute of Technical Teacher Training and Research (NITTTR), which was recently declared a deemed-to-be university, has issued a notification for the admission process to postgraduate (PG) and doctoral (Ph.D) degrees. It will offer regular and part-time PG courses besides executive doctoral research, online and hybrid training, and immersion programmes.

The PG courses are structured towards competency and charged based on the number of credits with the option of multiple entry and exit in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP), said Usha Natesan, NITTTR Director. “The unique features of the institute’s academic programme are fractal mode, modular structure, interdisciplinary approach, flexibility in learning, industry-relevant curriculum, continuous assessment, enhanced learning resources, state-of-the-art infrastructure, personalised learning paths, collaborative projects, research opportunities, and industrial and global exposure,” she said.

