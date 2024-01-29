GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nitish Kumar did not demand Prime Minister post, says T.R. Baalu

The DMK, and others ‘tolerated’ Mr. Nitish Kumar’s argument that ‘others should learn Hindi’ because they wanted a compromise formula in the alliance, he says

January 29, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.R. Baalu

T.R. Baalu | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu on Sunday said there was no truth in the claim that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had left the INDIA bloc because he was not projected as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

“He did not make any demand and sought our support,” he told reporters after holding seat-sharing talks with the Congress leaders. He said the DMK, and others “tolerated” Mr. Nitish Kumar’s argument that “others should learn Hindi” because they wanted a compromise formula in the alliance.

Asked whether the Congress had demanded more seats, Mr. Baalu said all political parties wanted to contest in more seats. “If you ask me, I will say that the DMK should contest in all the 40 seats. In an alliance, we have to come to a compromise and accommodate everyone,” he said.

He said he had no idea whether Makkal Needhi Maiyam, led by actor Kamal Haasan, would join the DMK alliance. Asked whether more political parties would join the DMK, he said they were welcome if they did not demand seats. Mr. Baalu said the next round of talks would be held after the Parliament session. 

