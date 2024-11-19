NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Suman Bery delivers 11th G. Ramachandran Memorial Lecture

The most profound transformation that we need to think about is the redefinition of the relationship between the government and the governed; particularly the government and economic agents, Suman Bery, Vice-Chairperon of NITI Aayog said on Tuesday, while delivering the 11th G. Ramachandran Memorial Lecture at the Madras School of Economics.

“Progress has been made but there is a lot more to be done,” he said at the event hosted by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

He also said: “if we wish to be a developed economy by 2047... we need to make several observations.”

“The first question we all need to deliberate on is why there is an urgency to become a developed society. And what does this imply for a growth strategy? What is likely to be distinctive about India’s development path? Finally, what reforms are needed and how they should be sequenced,” he said further.

G. Ramachandran served as Personal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajaji and worked later with Chief Ministers K. Kamaraj, M. Bhaktavatsalam and C.N. Annadurai. He was the youngest officer to become Finance Secretary in Tamil Nadu in 1965. He was handpicked for the post of Joint Secretary (Economics) by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Secretariat in 1969.