NIT-T online exams progressing smoothly

Online exams being conducted by the National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) for final year students have progressed well without any technical glitch, according to officials.

An exclusive portal has been created for the faculty members for uploading the question papers for the exams being conducted in the forenoon and afternoon sessions. The examinations will end on June 12.

Question papers in the portal are downloaded by the students with their institutional credentials.

After completing the exam of two-hour duration, the students are allowed to take 45 minutes, in view of the variations in the strength of internet connectivity across the country, to upload the answer scripts in the PDF format, S. Shanmugam, Dean-Academic, said.

In the event of students facing difficulty, they are permitted to use email.

About 1,794 students in the final year of B.Tech, B.Arch and PG programmes have appeared for 79 subjects over the last few days, Prof. Shanmugam said, adding that the approval of the Senate was awaited for extending the online exams for the other students.

The students were prepared for the exam by the faculty during the summer vacation, which had to be advanced due to the pandemic, from April 15 to 30.

The NIT-T had earlier developed a dedicated web portal https://studymaterial.nitt.edu/login.php for uploading the study materials.

Students accessing the study materials using their official email ID credentials from various parts of the country and abroad were also been recommended appropriate online courses in SWAYAM portal for cross references. Besides, faculty members also conducted online lectures through video-conferencing. Since good broadband connectivity was not available everywhere, recorded online lectures were sent to the students. Faculty had also used other platforms such as google drive, google classroom, Email and WhatsApp, to clear the doubts of the students. Online assignments completed by students were considered as internal assessments.

NITPY to publish final year results on June 25

The National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, is also in the midst of conducting online exams for all the students.

The exams are slated for completion for all classes on June 22.

“We are looking forward to publishing results for the final-year students on June 25, to enable them to pursue higher studies or other options early on,” NITPY director K. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

Measures had been initiated to further strengthen the online teaching-learning system, he said.