NIT-T holds online workshop for Bengaluru college

TIRUCHI

28 May 2020 15:53 IST

50 participants exposed to flipped classroom and blended learning methods

After being made the National MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) coordinator for offering engineering courses at UG and PG level, National Institute of Technology Tiruchi (NIT-T) has initiated a first-of-its-kind online workshop on ‘Effective Online Teaching Learning Strategies’ for faculties of Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women, Bengaluru.

The 50 participants were being exposed to flipped classroom and blended learning methods and video conferencing. They were also trained to engage students in the virtual class with the help of technology.

The six-day course uses free/open source tools and provide hands-on training in the software for the participants. It is planned to facilitate faculty of the self-financing institutions across India to seamlessly transition to virtual classroom, Director of NIT-T Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Advertising

Advertising

The institution was the first among NITs to be sanctioned a supercomputing facility worth ₹17.11 crore and the only NIT in the top 25, to be included in the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) awarding Institutions, she said.

NIT-T has been using the Moodle Learning Management System from the year 2011. It follows credit-based academic programmes with flexible curricula, minor specialisations, flipped class rooms, online examination and evaluation models, P. J. A. Alphonse, head, Department of Computer Applications , said.