NIT-T gets Space Technology Incubation Centre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Wednesday launched the third of its six planned Space Technology Incubation Centres (S-TIC), at National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi to enable start-ups to build applications and products that could be used in future space missions.

The first and second such centres are functioning out of NIT-Agartala and NIT-Jalandhar.

Three more are to come up at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Nagpur in Maharastra and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The mandate of the S-TICs is to come up with products or prototypes that would be tested by the Isro for induction into ongoing projects.

The locations for S-TIC are chosen keeping in consideration the presence of academic institutions of excellence and industries of long standing, K. Sivan, Director of Isro and Secretary, Department of Space, said, after inaugurating the centre through videoconference.

Describing the role of ISRO in safety and welfare of the people, Dr. Sivan said that in the backdrop of space technology getting increasingly complex, the S-TIC envisaged broad-based participation of academic institutions to come up with apt technologies.

At the launch function in NIT-T, the Director Mini Shaji Thomas exchanged the MoU documents with P.V. Venkitakrishnan, Director, Capacity Building Programme Office, Isro headquarters.

The S-TIC at NIT-T will provide valuable opportunities to the student community to develop commercially viable products required for space technology out of their innovative ideas, with the support of Isro scientists, M. Umapathy, Dean-Research and Consultancy, NIT-T, said.

Jiwan Kumar Pandit, Associate Director, Capacity Building Programme office (CBPO), ISRO Headquarters, said industry partners from CII, BHEL and Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association would actively participate at the S-TIC.