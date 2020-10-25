NIS signs agreement with AIIMS, Raipur

The National Institute of Siddha (NIS) has inked an MoU with the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur for collaboration in research and development.

According to a press release, the MoU will strengthen research activities, particularly those dealing with COVID-19. It will initiate randomised clinical trials to treat the disease using the traditional Siddha system of medicine. Both institutes have agreed to popularise the system in various specialities, and to develop academic links, especially in the field of medical education, patient care and research.

They have also agreed to utilise their expertise for the development of the AYUSH Department in AIIMS to propagate the siddha system of medicine in Chhattisgarh. R. Meenakumari, director of NIS, and Nitin M. Nagarkar, director of AIIMS, Raipur, took part in the virtual meeting for entering into the agreement.