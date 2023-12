December 24, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit flood- affected Thoothukudi on Tuesday, December 26. She will hold a review meeting with the district administration and visit flood affected areas, as per the programme details shared by the Minister’s Office on X (formerly Twitter).

