ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress for not criticising DMK government over Kallakurichi spurious liquor incident

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:06 am IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday questioned why the Congress party has not opposed the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which claimed the lives of 56 people.

In a statement, Ms. Sitharaman expressed shock over the hooch tragedy and alleged that “the Congress party has not uttered a word against this incident.” She also questioned why Congress leaders Mallikharjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi didn’t condemn the incident.

“I demand that this whole matter be given to the CBI for investigation and immediately. The Congress Party should pay attention to Tamil Nadu and not ignore it just because its alliance partner runs the State. The Congress thinks that they need the Tamils only for their votes and don’t need to care about them afterwards. Congress party’s indifference for the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people has now come out very clearly,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US