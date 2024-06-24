Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress for not criticising DMK government over Kallakurichi spurious liquor incident

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday questioned why the Congress party has not opposed the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which claimed the lives of 56 people.

In a statement, Ms. Sitharaman expressed shock over the hooch tragedy and alleged that “the Congress party has not uttered a word against this incident.” She also questioned why Congress leaders Mallikharjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi didn’t condemn the incident.

“I demand that this whole matter be given to the CBI for investigation and immediately. The Congress Party should pay attention to Tamil Nadu and not ignore it just because its alliance partner runs the State. The Congress thinks that they need the Tamils only for their votes and don’t need to care about them afterwards. Congress party’s indifference for the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people has now come out very clearly,” she said.