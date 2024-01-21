ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman participates in cleanliness drive at Eri Katha Ramar temple

January 21, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

She also visits the Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple and the Upanishad Brahmendra Mutt in Kancheepuram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participating in the cleanliness drive on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive under the Swachh Teerth Campaign at Eri Katha Ramar temple in Madhuranthakam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clarion call for conducting a nationwide drive to maintain the cleanliness of temples from January 14 to January 21, Ms. Sitharaman’s office said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She also visited the Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple and the Upanishad Brahmendra Mutt in Kancheepuram.

CONNECT WITH US