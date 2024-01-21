Nirmala Sitharaman participates in cleanliness drive at Eri Katha Ramar temple

January 21, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive under the Swachh Teerth Campaign at Eri Katha Ramar temple in Madhuranthakam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clarion call for conducting a nationwide drive to maintain the cleanliness of temples from January 14 to January 21, Ms. Sitharaman’s office said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She also visited the Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple and the Upanishad Brahmendra Mutt in Kancheepuram.

