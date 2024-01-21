GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nirmala Sitharaman participates in cleanliness drive at Eri Katha Ramar temple

She also visits the Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple and the Upanishad Brahmendra Mutt in Kancheepuram

January 21, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participating in the cleanliness drive on Sunday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participating in the cleanliness drive on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive under the Swachh Teerth Campaign at Eri Katha Ramar temple in Madhuranthakam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clarion call for conducting a nationwide drive to maintain the cleanliness of temples from January 14 to January 21, Ms. Sitharaman’s office said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She also visited the Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple and the Upanishad Brahmendra Mutt in Kancheepuram.

