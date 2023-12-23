GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nirmala Sitharaman has insulted the people of Tamil Nadu: Thangam Thennarasu

December 23, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Friday that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had insulted the people of the State by indicating in an “arrogant” language that the Centre would not meet the State’s twin demands of declaring the recent floods as a ‘calamity of severe nature’ and allocating additional funds of ₹21,692 crore towards relief.

Responding to her comments, made at an interaction with the media in Delhi, he said the Union Minister had only exposed her “lack of compassion” for Tamil Nadu by thinking that she was being critical of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He clarified that the State had not requested the Centre to declare the floods a “national disaster”, but as a “calamity of a severe nature” as this would enable the State to seek additional funds from the Centre, beyond the ₹900 crore released by the latter as part of its obligatory annual contribution to the State Disaster Response Fund.

Since 2015, Tamil Nadu had sought ₹1.28 lakh crore from the Union government towards relief in times of various disasters. However, the Centre had so far released only ₹5,884.49 crore, just 4.61% of the requested amount. He wondered whether the ruling BJP was allocating funds according to its vote share in the State.

On Ms. Sitharaman’s allegation that Mr. Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday night after attending the meeting of the INDIA bloc, Mr. Thennarasu said it was the Prime Minister’s Office that changed the appointment from 12.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Mr. Modi had, in fact, assured Mr. Stalin that all requests of the State would be fulfilled, he said.

Denying her charge that Mr. Stalin prioritised the INDIA bloc meeting over visiting the affected districts, he said the Chief Minister’s Delhi visit was organised along with his meeting with the Prime Minister. He said that besides that one day in Delhi, Mr. Stalin was with the affected people throughout. The DMK could also raise questions about the number of Union Ministers who visited Manipur when the State was affected by a prolonged ethnic violence, he added.

