Nirmala Sitharaman hands over offer letters to 247 Union government recruits as part of Rozgar Mela

May 16, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman handed over the fifth tranche of offer letters to 247 recruits to Union government departments and organisations as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rozgar Mela held at Vani Mahal in Chennai on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Department of Posts.

The Rozgar Mela, aimed at providing 10 lakh jobs to youths, was held at 45 locations across the country and about 71,000 offer letters were distributed. The recruits will join duty as Gramin Dak Sevaks; Inspector of Posts; Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk; Junior Clerk-cum-Typist; Junior Accounts Clerk; Sub-Divisional Officer; Tax Assistant; Assistant Enforcement Officer; Inspector; Nursing Officer; Assistant Security Officer; Fireman; Assistant Accounts Officer; Assistant Audit Officer; Divisional Accountant; Auditor; Constable; Head Constable; Assistant Commandant; Principal; Trained Graduate Teacher; Assistant Registrar; and Assistant Professor.

According to an official release, the recruits will be able to train themselves for their jobs through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course.

Before Mr. Modi’s televised address, Ms. Sitharaman enquired with the recruits about their struggles. Many women recruits said they considered this job as their first step towards a bigger role in the Central and State governments. Some had the bigger dream of becoming civil servants.

The women recruits also expressed their admiration for Ms. Sitharaman and hoped to occupy important posts, like the one she holds.

Mr. Modi, who spoke in Hindi, said the country was growing at a remarkable speed over the last nine years.