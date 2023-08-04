ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs review meeting of RRBs in Southern Region

August 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the review meeting in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the review meeting in Chennai on Friday with the chairpersons and senior officials of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in the southern region.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Union Ministry of Finance, and senior officials of the Reserve Bank of India, with representation by the Finance/Special Secretaries/senior officers of the Finance Department of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry and Karnataka. The MDs and CEOs of State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and NABARD also attended the meeting.

Ms. Sitharaman stressed that RRBs should continue their focus on the flagship schemes of the Central government such as PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana and PM SVANidhi. She noted that in credit-deposit ratio, Gross NPAs and Provision Coverage Ratio, the RRBs in the southern region fared better than the national average.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sitharaman called for improving the current and savings account ratio of RRBs. She said RRBs should focus on increasing digitally active customers in line with the government’s effort to move towards greater digitalisation. RRBs in the southern region should work closely with the RBI and the State authorities to improve their physical presence across the States, she said.

Vijay Sankar, Deputy Chairman, The Sanmar Group, and Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, called on the Union Finance Minister during her Chennai visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US