Nirmala Sitharaman bats for medical education in Tamil

December 24, 2022

Medical education and all allied health courses such as nursing should be taught in Tamil in Tamil Nadu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the 35th convocation address at The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University on Saturday.

This, however, does not mean that English should be set aside, Ms. Sitharaman said, and noted that for research and higher education, in-depth understanding in Tamil would help in further development.

Pointing out that she wanted to draw attention to a few things in the presence of Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, she said, “There is definitely a need for strengthening medical education. We need medical education to be well-rounded, and I think that can be greatly achieved if medical education can be taught in Tamil.”

Oaths compared

The Union Minister did a comparison of the Hippocratic Oath and ‘Charak Shapath’, which is part of an ancient text on ayurveda ‘Charaka Samhita’. She said both oaths had the same philosophy. “Oaths taken by any medical fraternity under any stream of medicine draws on the spirit of scientific social responsibility,” she said, adding that there was no difference between any streams of medicine.

She said traditional medicine had a big role to play and wellness centres established at taluk-levels were gaining acceptance among people. “The traditional advantage that India has in healthcare can be blended with allopathic expertise,” she said.

India supplied approximately 50% of Africa’s requirements of generic medicines, 40% of the U.S.’s requirements, and approximately 25% of all medicines in the U.K., she said.

Approximately 60% of the global vaccine demand was met by India, which is the leading supplier of DPT, BCG and Measles vaccines, she said, and added: “Nearly 70% of the World Health Organisation’s vaccine requirement is procured from India.”

The Union Minister elaborated on how India had emerged as the hub of medical tourism, estimated to be worth nine billion U.S. dollars, making it the 10th biggest global medical tourism hub. “Approximately two million patients visit India each year from 78 countries for medical, wellness and IVF treatments, generating six billion U.S. dollars for the industry, which is expected to reach 13 billion U.S. dollars by 2026,” she said.

The Minister, along with Governor R.N. Ravi, presented degrees to one D.Sc and 40 Ph.D scholars on the occasion.

A total of 29,579 candidates received their degrees and diplomas in-absentia. Vice-Chancellor of the University Sudha Seshayyan and Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar were present.