Nirmala Devi case: CB-CID files supplementary charges

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Friday filed the supplementary and final charge sheet in the audiotape scandal case involving assistant professor Nirmala Devi who is accused of approaching college students seeking sexual favours for officials of Madurai Kamaraj University.

The 200-page supplementary charge sheet was filed on behalf of the CB-CID Superintendent of Police S. Rajeswari by its Assistant Investigating Officer P. Karuppaiah (DSP) before the Judicial Magistrate Court II here.

CB-CID sources said that no new accused have been included in the case other than Nirmala Devi, assistant professor of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, another assistant professor with MKU, V. Murugan, and a former research scholar of the university S. Karuppasamy.

Upon being directed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to file the supplementary charge sheet by September 10, the CBCID officials filed the supplementary chargesheet on Friday.

Sources added that the additional charge sheet contained statements of forensic experts who had made the voice test of Nirmala Devi for comparing it with that of the voice of the woman in the audiotape conversation.

The investigating agency had accused that Nirmala Devi, in her telephonic conversation with four college girls, had tried to lure them into doing sexual favours for higher officials of Madurai Kamaraj University in return of higher marks and money.

The CB-CID had filed a 1,165-page preliminary charge sheet in July. Any further statements of additional witnesses hereafter would be filed before the trial court.