NIRF report elevated Tamil Nadu’s position even more, says State government

The contents of the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) report released by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on August 13 this year have further elevated the position of Tamil Nadu, the State government said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

An official press release listing out various achievements of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department was issued a day after Mr. Pradhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made social media posts reiterating their positions supporting and opposing the National Education Policy (NEP), respectively.

According to the NIRF report, Tamil Nadu housed 165 of the 926 colleges across the country that were given rankings, the State government pointed out. Citing various welfare programmes being implemented for students, the government said the number of students enrolling in State-run schools were on the rise.

In line with the objective of CM Stalin to ensure quality education to students of the State, the government was implementing several measures, it said.

Under the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme, efforts towards ensuring infrastructure facilities in 614 government schools was taken up since 2022 at a total cost of ₹1,086 crore, it said. Over 8,200 high-tech labs were being set up in State-run schools at a total cost of ₹394 crore.

Since 2021-22, smart classrooms were established in over 28,700 government-run and State-aided schools across Tamil Nadu at a total cost of ₹551.41 crore, it said. Over 20 lakh children benefited from the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

The State government has deputed police personnel for the safety of over 27,000 students from over 1,690 habitations in various remote locations and hilly areas during their commute to State-run schools, it added.