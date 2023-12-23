Niramala Sitharaman’s comments on flood smacks of political vendetta, says CPI(M) leader

December 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Chennai

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “indulging in vendetta politics” to turn the people in the flood-affected areas against the Tamil Nadu government.

“You can certainly make an allegation. But release the amount sought by the State government to undertake relief work first. Tamil Nadu government has sought Rs 21,000 crore from the centre. Have you even released Rs 21? yet,” he asked in a press conference.

When asked about the allegation that the government was not able to contain the damage even after building a stormwater drainage system at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore, Mr Balakrishnan said the amount was just four per cent of the total amount required for completing the work sought by the AIADMK and the DMK governments from 2015 to 2022.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that when the State government was fighting an unprecedented natural calamity, the Union Finance Minister was making accusations out of political vendetta instead of lending a helping hand. “How many Union Ministers visited the flood-affected areas in Tamil Nadu? Has she bothered to visit these areas? It is unbecoming of a Union Minister to make such a sweeping statement,” he said.

Asked about Mr Udhyanidhi Stalin’s comments against Ms Sitharaman, Mr Balakrishnan said that it was an outcome of his anguish that money was not released for relief works. “It is meant to bring pressure on the Centre. She should also keep in mind that when Manipur was burning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was touring foreign countries,” he said.

Mr Balakrishnan said his party had decided to get the opinion of experts on how to mitigate the natural calamities in three districts of Tamil Nadu and would submit a report to the State government.

