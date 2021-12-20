Nippy weather to prevail over many parts of T.N. this week

However, parts of the State may experience dry weather until Friday

Nippy weather is set to prevail in several parts of the State, particularly over the Western Ghats and interior districts where the minimum temperature is likely to drop below normal. As Northeast monsoon is in its last leg, a dry weather may continue until Thursday.

On Monday, Chennai woke up to a relatively clement weather as a shallow fog engulfed the city. Both the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degree Celsius and 21 degree Celsius, nearly one degree below average for the day.

Officials of the Meteorological department said the visibility level was around 1,600 metre at 7.30 a.m. over Meenambakkam as the fog covered Chennai’s skyline. However, it improved to 2,000 metre by 9 a.m. as wind speed had increased.

The Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy sky in coastal areas during morning hours. Interior parts and districts along the Western Ghats will experience a clear sky condition and the minimum temperature may drop by two to three degree Celsius below normal on Tuesday. The minimum temperature over coastal region may dip by 1-2 degree Celsius.

As there are no active weather systems impacting the State, a dry weather is likely to prevail over the State and Puducherry until Friday.

On Monday, several districts were in the grip of chill. Udhagamandalam experienced 6 degree Celsius), Kodaikanal 8.5 degree Celsius, Coonoor 9.5 degree Celsius and Valparai 10.5 degree Celsius, remained the coldest places in the State as per the observations made at 5.30 p.m. on Monday. There was no rainfall recorded.

The department has also predicted a shallow fog at a few places over the Western Ghats and interior districts on Tuesday.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said clear sky, cold air advection from the north had led to such conditions. Dry northerly winds at lower level and less moisture contributed to the shallow fog too.

Moreover, a high wind pressure also indicated cold winds. Cool, moist Northeasterly winds are expected to blow in another two or three days. With no major weather system, the State may end up with 60% excess rains this Northeast monsoon, Mr. Balachandran said.

Meanwhile, Chennai may continue to experience a minimum temperature of around 20 degree Celsius until Wednesday.