Nine workers of fireworks unit killed in Virudhunagar

Nine workers of a fireworks unit in Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district were killed in a fire accident on Friday afternoon.
“So far, nine workers have lost their lives. Six more have been critically injured and they have been admitted to the government hospital in Sivakasi,” said Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, who is rushing to the accident spot.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, as the bodies are charred beyond recognition, according to a police source.
The accident occurred at around 1.30 p.m. at Mariyammal Fireworks at Achchankulam under the Ezhayirampannai police station limits.
Apart from 108 ambulances that ferried the injured to the hospitals, local people used private ambulances and other vehicles to rush them to the hospitals.
“Twenty-two workers were admitted to the government hospital at Sattur. All of them have suffered less than 50% burns,” said District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel were trying to to put out the flames as of late Friday afternoon. With the chemicals still bursting, firemen were struggling to enter the unit.
Fire tenders from Sattur, Vembakottai and Sivakasi have been pressed into service, according to Virudhunagar District Fire Officer, K. Ganesan.
