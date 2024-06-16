GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine women injured after mini van overturns near Vaniyambadi

Published - June 16, 2024 06:49 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident which took place at Puthukoil village near Vaniyambadi.

Nine women were injured after a mini van in which they were traveling overturned on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway at Puthukoil village near Vaniyambadi on Sunday.

Police said V. Padmaja, 45, a native of Chittoor, hired a van to visit Bhavani Sangameswarar temple and other temples in Erode along with her family and relatives.

After visiting the temples, they were returning to Chittoor when the van driver, J. Naresh, 28, lost control of the vehicle and hit the steel median on the highway. In the impact, the vehicle overturned. The front portion of the van including its windshields were completely damaged. Except the driver, all nine women in the vehicle were injured in the accident, which happened around 2 a.m. 

Immediately, residents and motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Amballur police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi. A case has been registered. Traffic was affected on the route for nearly an hour before traffic police restored it.

