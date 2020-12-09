Tamil Nadu

Nine test positive in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 24,381.

While 24,039 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 36.

The district did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In Villupuram district, 10 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 14,743.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall tally to 10,715.

