Nine teams formed to coordinate response to pandemic

The State government on Thursday constituted nine teams comprising IAS and IPS officers to enforce physical distancing and isolation for COVID-19 through restrictive and prohibitory steps and to address other issues facing the general public.

According to a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, a team led by S. Krishnan with J. Radhakrishnan and V. Vishnu as members would coordinate relief operations involving NGOs, CSR funding, including attending to distress families under quarantine, old-age persons and other patients.

A team with P. Senthil Kumar, Atulya Misra and Pankaj Kumar Bansal would be in-charge of overall coordination at State-level and for co-ordination with other States and the Centre. A team with N. Muruganandam, V. Arun Roy, Anu George, and S. Aneesh Sekhar would be in-charge of coordination for essential manufacturing and movement of goods. A team led by Dayanand Kataria with Gagandeep Singh Bedi, B. Chandra Mohan and P. Thamarai Kannan (ADGP-Welfare) will ensure essential supplies at the State and district level.

K. Gopal and S. Nagarajan would deal with private hospitals while S.K. Prabakar, T.S. Jawahar and Dharmendra Pratap Yadav would coordinate transportation. P. Umanath, D. Jagannathan and E.T. Samson would focus on contact tracing, quarantine and so on while a team led by Hans Raj Verma with Harmander Singh and K. Manivasan would co-ordinate disinfection. J. Kumaragurubaran, P. Shankar and Deepak Jacob will coordinate with media.