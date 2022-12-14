Nine students injured as school van topples in Kallakurichi district

December 14, 2022 02:58 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The van driver lost control as he was manoeuvering on a narrow road, police said; the injured children have been admitted in hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Local residents rescued the injured children | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nine students sustained injuries when a private school van toppled at Kattukottai near Kacharapalayam in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday.

Police said the van had picked up students from Kacharapalayam and was on its way to the school. When the van reached Kaatukottai at around 8.30 a.m., the van driver lost control of the vehicle as he was manoeuvering on a narrow road. The van toppled to the left side of the road.

Local residents gathered around and rescued the children. All the children were rushed to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. Further investigations are on.

