  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022ARG 3-0 CRO LIVE, FIFA World Cup semifinal:Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina reaches final

Nine students injured as school van topples in Kallakurichi district

The van driver lost control as he was manoeuvering on a narrow road, police said; the injured children have been admitted in hospital

December 14, 2022 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine students sustained injuries when a private school van toppled at Kattukottai near Kacharapalayam in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday.

Police said the van had picked up students from Kacharapalayam and was on its way to the school. When the van reached Kaatukottai at around 8.30 a.m., the van driver lost control of the vehicle as he was manoeuvering on a narrow road. The van toppled to the left side of the road.

Local residents gathered around and rescued the children. All the children were rushed to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. Further investigations are on.

Related Topics

road accident / Tamil Nadu / students / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.