Nine senior IAS officers deputed to supervise relief operations

December 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday deputed nine senior IAS officers to monitor and supervise the cyclone/rain rescue and relief operations in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) as well as the Avadi and Tambaram Municipal Corporations.

While seven of the officers would coordinate the relief efforts in 15 Zones of GCC, one each would be posted in Avadi and Tambaram Municipal Corporations.

The officers assigned duty are: D. Jagannathan (Zones I and II), Dharmendra Pratap Yadav (Zones III and IV), J. Kumaragurubaran (Zones V and VI), Kumar Jayant (Zones VII and VIII), Pooja Kulkarni (Zones XI and X), Gagandeep Singh Bedi (Zones XI, XII and XIII) and Darez Ahamed (Zones XIV and XV), S. Nagarajan (Tambaram) and Anshul Mishra (Avadi).

The general public can contact helplines 1913, 25619206/207/208 for Chennai, 18004254355 and 18004251600 for Tambaram and 18004255109 for Avadi, an official release said. In case of difficulty in reaching out, people can also dial up helplines 102 or 104.

Earlier on Sunday, the State government had appointed 17 IAS officers as officers in-charge to coordinate the cyclone precautionary measures and relief operations in every 15 zones of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) as well as the Avadi and Tambaram Municipal Corporations.

K.S. Kandasamy (Zone-I), S. Divyadarshini (Zone-II), Sandeep Nanduri (Zone-III), S. Prabakar (Zone-IV), K. Vijayakarthikeyan (Zone-V), B. Ganesan (Zone-VI), S. Suresh Kumar (Zone-VII), S. Palanisamy (Zone-VIII), M. Prathap (Zone-IX), S. Arunraj (Zone-X), E. Sundaravalli (Zone-XI), A.K. Kamal Kishore (Zone-XII), M.S. Prashanth (Zone-XIII), V.R. Subbulaxmi (Zone-XIV) and K. Veera Raghava Rao (Zone-XV) were posted in GCC.

While John Louis has been posted as the officer in-charge to coordinate precautionary and relief measures in Tambaram Municipal Corporation, A. Shanmuga Sundaram has been posted at Avadi Municipal Corporation.